AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 4,815 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.