AMG National Trust Bank Buys 348 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,558. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

