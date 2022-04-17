AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,563. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

