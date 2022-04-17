AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 230,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,047 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

