AMG National Trust Bank Invests $2.94 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

