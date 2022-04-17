AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.87. 2,643,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,100 ($66.46) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.88) to GBX 6,100 ($79.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.