AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $475,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.84. 1,208,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

