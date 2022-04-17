AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

CME Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.66. The company had a trading volume of 834,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,098. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

