AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

