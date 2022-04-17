AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 157 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

