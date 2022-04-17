AMG National Trust Bank Sells 11,212 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,731,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,464,688. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.
T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
