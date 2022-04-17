AMG National Trust Bank Sells 276 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $150,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

BMY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 16,730,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,521,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

