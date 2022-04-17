AMG National Trust Bank Sells 500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

