AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 256,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,582. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

