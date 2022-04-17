AmonD (AMON) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $6,052.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.98 or 0.07555494 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,745.02 or 1.00098570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049561 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

