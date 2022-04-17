Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.50. 5,227,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,877. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

