Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post $5.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to report $5.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.17 and the lowest is $5.70. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $25.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $29.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $32.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

NYSE AMP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.73. 424,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.