Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000.

NYSE GTLS opened at $179.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

