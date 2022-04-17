Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

GCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. 118,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,947. The company has a market cap of $936.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Genesco has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

