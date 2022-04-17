Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Inseego stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,816. The company has a market cap of $346.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inseego by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.