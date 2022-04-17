Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) will report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.91.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

