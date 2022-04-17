Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.95. NIKE reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.46. 12,811,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

