Analysts Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will post $64.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $65.25 million. RCI Hospitality reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $261.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

RICK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $603.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

