Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Arlo Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

