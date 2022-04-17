Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will post sales of $505.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.61 million to $559.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $486.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,837. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $45,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

