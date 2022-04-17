Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

