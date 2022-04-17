Analysts Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,709,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,510,000 after buying an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Flex by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 576,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

