Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

MMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 1,001,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 95.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 181,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

