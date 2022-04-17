Analysts Expect Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of OMGA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 86,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,176. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,425,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

