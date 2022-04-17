Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

OOMA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 88,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.79 million, a PE ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 171,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ooma by 1,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.