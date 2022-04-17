Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.63. PVH posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PVH by 31.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of PVH by 868.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

