Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $9,990,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 379,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 386,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,230. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

