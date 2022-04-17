Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $9,990,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 379,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 386,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,230. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.
About RPT Realty (Get Rating)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
