Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.92 EPS

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.14. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in State Street by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in State Street by 60.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 180,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 68,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 685,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,725,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

