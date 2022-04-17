Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $27.35

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. AT&T has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

