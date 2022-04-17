Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $37.83

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CHUY stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

