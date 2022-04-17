Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) PT at $36.83

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 162.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $371,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 2,045,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

