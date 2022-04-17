Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $203.79

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.92.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,271. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.09.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
