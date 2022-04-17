Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $203.79

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,271. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

