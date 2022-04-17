Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $32.50

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,993,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,197. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

