Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $48.33

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 185,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

