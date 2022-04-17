Analyzing Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Avalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.72 $1.69 million $0.08 73.76 Avalon $70.38 million 0.19 $1.97 million $0.50 7.02

Avalon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quest Resource. Avalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and Avalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.74%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Avalon.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Avalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Avalon 2.80% 5.10% 2.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Avalon shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Avalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Avalon on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company provides santifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it offers landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. It markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations. The Golf and Related Operations segment focuses on the operation and management of golf courses and related country clubs, hotels and resort amenities, athletic centers, and travel agencies. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, OH.

