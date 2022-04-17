Anchor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $727.34 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $727.34 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00005313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,510,764 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

