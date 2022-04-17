AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AngioDynamics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

