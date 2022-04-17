AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

