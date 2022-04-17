Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $237.07 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $12.72 or 0.00031490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $237.07 million and approximately $626,994.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

