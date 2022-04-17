Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.44% of AON worth $289,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.26. 788,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

