ApeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $260.47 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11.78 or 0.00029358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $260.47 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.48 or 0.07530512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,055.76 or 0.99799025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050797 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

