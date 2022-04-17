Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of APLS opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,149 shares of company stock worth $1,545,970. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 164,437 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

