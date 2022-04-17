Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $758,308.89

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $758,308.89 and $286,278.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00005677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00193493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00039194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00384935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

