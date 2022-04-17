ArGoApp Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.44 or 0.07510802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.04 or 0.99695631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050508 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.