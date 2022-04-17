Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

